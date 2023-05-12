ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly stole a vehicle, a firearm, and was selling marijuana in a drug free zone. 21-year-old Josiah Isom has been charged with Theft of Property, Evading Arrest, Manufacture and Delivery of Marijuana, and Theft of a Firearm.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on May 2, officers responded to the 600 block of Elliot to try and locate a stolen Chevrolet Malibu. After finding the vehicle parked in front of a home, officers approached and said a suspect, later identified as Isom, took off running when he spotted the approaching officers. He was quickly caught and detained.

Investigators said they found the keys to the stolen vehicle, as well as a stolen firearm, US currency, and more than a pound of marijuana inside Isom’s home, which is located in a drug free zone because of its proximity to a school. Isom was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was held on a combined $47,000 bond before being transferred into federal custody.