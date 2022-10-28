MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year.

Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada.

“We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and none of her friends knew,” said Caitlin’s sister Rachael.

Caitlin Denison boarded that plane sometime around January 9th of 2018 for Midland.

“January 9th, she texted Rachael and said, ‘hey, I’m going to call you at this time and pick up, pick up.’ And then that time came and she didn’t call her. So the next day she did call Rachael and said, ‘Hey, I’m in Midland, Texas. I’m inside a Walmart right now using the wi-fi to call. She didn’t have service on her phone,” said Caitlin’s close family friend, Emily Watson.

Caitlin’s family and friends didn’t know that she even knew anyone from the Basin and were shocked to hear she was there. It was a call that would change the lives of the Denison family.

“So she called Rachael said she was scared. She said that the man she was with made her scared for her life. She hung up abruptly, sent location to Rachael and stopped answering,” said Watson.

That would be the last time they heard from Caitlin.

“We didn’t hear from her until the 10th at 1230. And then that’s when she sent her location and called Rachel. And that’s the last time we had heard from her,” said Watson.

The location pinged to the Walmart on Midland Drive near loop 250. Caitlin was also one to two months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, adding to the families worries.

“I just had never felt, like, so defeated and I mean angry. And I’m just empty, I guess, is the best way to describe it. It’s not like that feeling hasn’t stopped,” said Caitlin’s sister Rachael.

Her phone hasn’t picked up service since that day and the phone hasn’t been found either.

“I’m just, it’s a lot of, like, confusion and frustration and, like, heartache. It’s that feeling hasn’t really wavered. It’s not been anything easy,” said Rachael.

“Just kind of exhausting. It’s like a part of you is missing. It’s like Rachel, I, you know, like both of our older sister. We loved her and still do very dearly. And it’s just like a part of us is gone, not knowing where she is, if she’s okay, if she was safe, if she was hurt. It’s exhausting having that weight on you constantly, all the time, thinking about someone that you cared for with your whole being,” said Caitlin’s other sister, Nimbus Denison.

Since then, the family says they’re still searching for answers almost five years later from Midland Police.

“Just to get her home and just to get some closure. After all these years and just…yeah, most importantly, getting her home and keeping her safe,” said Rachael.

The investigation was turned over from Reno’s jurisdiction to Midland’s, and a new detective was assigned to the case.

We reached out to the Public Information Officer for the City of Midland, Karisa Danley, who said they are not willing to do an interview about Caitlins’ disappearance.

“We just want her back home,” said Rachael.

There’s also been no information provided by the airport as to who bought Caitlin’s plane ticket.

Surveillance video from the airport where Caitlin was picked up is gone, and so is the surveillance video from the Walmart Caitlin visited during that last phone call.

“She was always there for her friends, which is why it’s so weird that she’s been gone almost five years because she wouldn’t go this long without talking to someone,” said Watson.

Caitlin’s two younger sisters as well as one of her best friends have started a Go Fund Me. They’re using that money to help raise awareness of Caitlin’s disappearance. That money helps fund billboards, potential DNA testing and would also go to help Caitlin in the future if she’s found.

“Yeah, we’ve been in the process of, like, trying to find somebody to help us. There’s, like, DNA testing that costs like an arm and a leg. So literally, like the Go Fund Me to fall back on has been very helpful. But we’re also hoping to be able to use that for when she does come home and have give her something to fall back on as well,” said Watson.

“And hopefully, I hope to god she comes home alive so we can give her this money and help her get back on her feet,” said Rachael.

DNA has been provided by Caitlin’s younger sister and a family member for matching potential.

“I went in and gave the the detective that was initially working on the case here in Reno. She swabbed me and then she swabbed my uncle from my mom’s side,” said Rachael.

Caitlin does have several identifiable tattoos and piercings. Her family says they just want her home.

“Below her lip and and she just has like beautiful bright blue eyes and just like a welcoming smile. And she is just such a bubbly person and that that never stopped, no matter what she was going through. She was just always so kind to everyone,” said Watson.

The family is hoping this cold case can be solved. So anyone with information about Caitlin’s disappearance or if you think you might have seen her at any point, please call Midland Police at (432) 685-7108.

You can always submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers App: P-3 Tips.