BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The search for a hiker who went missing in Big Bend earlier this week continues today. Christy Perry, 25, was last seen at the beginning of the Lost Mine Trail.

Perry is described as 5’2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion.

Search teams made up of National Park Service employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens with 2 K-9 teams, and Los Diablos fire crew continue to comb the rugged area around the Lost Mine Trail and surrounding canyons and ridges. Aerial search will be provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter from Alpine.

Perry traveled to Big Bend National Park from Houston and picked up a rental car in Midland; she arrived in Big Bend National Park on November 9th. She did not show up at her campsite that evening in the Chisos Basin Campground. Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.



The Lost Mine Trail, a 4.8-mile round trip hike, is currently closed until further notice to allow searchers room to work efficiently and quickly.



If you were in the area of the Lost Mine Trail on November 8th or 9th and saw Christy, please call the TipLine at 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.