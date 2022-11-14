ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Police in Odessa are still on the hunt for the man accused of intentionally crashing his SUV into the La Promesa Apartments.

On Nov. 4th, officers were called to the apartments because of a major crash. Court documents say that officers found a man pinned to a wall by an SUV, as well as damage to the outside of an apartment and damaged vehicles in the parking lot.

Ruby Ramirez lives next to the home where the crash happened and is grateful nobody in her family was hurt.

“It was scary. I didn’t know what was going on outside and my only thought was getting (my baby) out (of our apartment),” said Ramirez.

A police report says that the suspect behind the wheel, William Crayton Jr., intentionally crashed the SUV into another man believed to be dating Crayton Jr.’s ex-girlfriend. More than a week later, the suspect is still on the loose and people living at La Promesa say they’ll breathe a sigh of relief when he’s caught.

“It’s not like I’m scared to leave the house or be home or anything, but it does make you do a double take when you see cars passing by or slow down. It makes you double think it,” said Ramirez.