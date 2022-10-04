COLORADO CITY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The search continues for an inmate who escaped his work detail in Colorado City.

Around 5:20 A.M. on Tuesday, 44-year-old Pedro Martinez of Chihuahua, Mexico, escaped from the Mitchell County Jail, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

Martinez was being held in the Mitchell County Jail for possession of controlled substance and money laundering. He was arrested on March 29, 2022 and has been incarcerated for the last 6 months in the Mitchell County Jail awaiting trial.

The press release said, Martinez had been given “trustee” status in the county jail inmate system in the past two months and was involved in unloading a food supply truck with other “trustees” at the time of his escape. The jailer supervising this work detail discovered Martinez missing at 5:28 a.m. and immediately reported the escape.

Colorado City Police Department said Martinez is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. Martinez was last seen wearing an orange jail shirt, a white undershirt, and striped pants. He can be identified by a number of tattoos, including:

Stars on chest

Letters on right legs

Tattoo on inter-middle finger

Number on right forearm

Barbed wire on left bicep

Yourbasin.com spoke with the Department of Public Safety on the phone.

“This is a low-level offender, as far as charges and/or behavior or past behavior. He’s not someone we would consider to be a dangerous individual. We are asking the public, though, to proceed with caution. If you see something that needs to be investigated, do not take matters in your own hands,” said DPS Sgt. Marc Couch of Northwest Region-Abilene.

The public is asked not to pick up any strangers from the roads around Colorado City.

Families are being asked to remain vigilant and to watch out for suspicious persons in the area, and to report any person matching the description of Martinez to law enforcement.

“Make sure you don’t leave keys inside the vehicle and make sure they’re locked up,” Sgt. Couch said. “Make sure the outbuildings and the property are locked so that you’re not giving a place where an individual could run and hide, and/or abscond with a vehicle.”

Any information about Martinez can be reported to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at 325-728-5261 and the Colorado City Police Department at 325-728-5294.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office (MCS) is being assisted by the Colorado City Police Department (CCP), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)-Highway Patrol, DPS Aircraft Operations, Texas Rangers, DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Texas Department of Corrections (TDC), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) – Air and Marine, Howard County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Scurry County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Snyder Police Department (SPD), and Nolan County Sheriff’s Office.

Martinez, at the time of this report, has not been located. Investigators with DPS Texas Rangers and CID are still processing information that would help in his arrest.