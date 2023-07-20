MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – South County Road 1313, or Parkview Dr., will be closed from Business 20 to Bankhead Highway, or WCR 122, starting on July 24th.

According to a post by Midland County’s Facebook page, Harper Brothers Construction, a utility contractor for the City of Odessa, will be beginning the installation of Sewer Line Q along SCR 1313. Construction will include the installation of a sewer main line, testing, full street replacement, and is expected to be completed by October 30th.

Residents living on SCR 1313 will be able to access their properties as construction is ongoing, but the street will be closed to thru traffic.

Citizens are being asked to follow all traffic control devices, expect delays, and find alternate routes if needed.