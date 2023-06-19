MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County has announced South County Road 1210 will be reconstructed for drainage improvements, with work beginning July 5th and is currently scheduled to be completed in December of 2023.

The project includes removing and replacing the asphalt as well as the introduction of new, larger drainage structures throughout the limits of the project. This project will run from the south Interstate 20 service road to the Dollar General near W CR 116.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, two-way traffic during construction hours.

This project is being done as TxDOT will be working on the new overpass at I-20 and Midkiff.