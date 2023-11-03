MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jones Bros will be beginning phase two of the County Road 1050 and East County Road 110 project shortly.

The County says SCR 1050 and ECR 110 will be closed to through traffic, with detours including SCR 1060 and SCR 1040 for SCR 1050, as well as a detour for ECR 110.

SCR 1050 and ECR 110 will remain open to local traffic only. The County says the project is expected to be completed in September of 2024.

Drivers are being asked to obey all warning signs and expect delays. No start date of phase two of the project was immediately available.