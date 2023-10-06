MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD announced Friday that Scott McKown has been promoted to the District’s next Chief of Police.

MISD says McKown brings 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 23 years within a school district police department.

He most recently served as Lieutenant and Interim Chief and has developed a good rapport with MISD officers, campuses, district leaders, and law enforcement agencies.

This comes one week after the resignation of Chief Otiz, who was only in his position for 3 months. You can read more about his resignation and McKown’s appointment to interim Chief here.