TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Humans aren’t the only ones trying to cool off amid rising temperatures; experts say the warmer weather is also bringing out pests, such as scorpions, that may invade your home in search of cooler air.

Scorpions can typically be found under rocks, paving stones, logs or landscaping materials or hiding in wood piles but they will make their way inside as the weather warms up. They are also nocturnal, becoming very active at night, which is why people walking around their homes in bare feet need to be wary. A sting from a scorpion can be quite painful, but typically only causes a moderate reaction as the poison has little effect on the nervous system.

A sting should be treated with ice packs to reduce swelling. Some people can be allergic to the venom, however, and should seek immediate attention if signs of an allergic reaction, such as hives or difficulty breathing, occur.

Pest control experts said the best way to defend against scorpions is to keep them from getting into your home. Here are some tips on how to keep them out: