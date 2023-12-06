BIG LAKE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is looking into an incident that occurred at a high school boy’s basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 5 between Wink and Reagan County. A video posted to Facebook by a fan shows a fight breaking out between players after a conversation between the two head coaches.

Wink Athletic Director Brian Gibson told KMID he was not able to comment on the issue, however, that both Wink and the UIL were “handling” it at this time.

The UIL sent KMID a statement saying, “The UIL is aware of the incident involving Wink and Reagan County high school students during a basketball game on Tuesday December 5, 2023. UIL is in communication with administrators from both schools to gather additional information. The schools and the local district executive committee have the authority to impose penalties for involved coaches, spectators, and players.”

Reagan County ISD declined to comment on the matter.