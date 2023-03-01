MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The Region 18 Education Service Center held the 2023 School Safety summit Wednesday, free to the public.

It brings community leaders in education, mental health, law enforcement, first responders, city, and county leaders together from across the region to discuss the challenges of keeping our communities safe in today’s world.

Dallas ISD Police Chief Craig Miller spoke.

Attendees also heard from Dr. Leigh Wall, who served as Superintendent at Santa Fe ISD during the tragic school shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018,

We talked to leaders with the event, ahead of Wednesday’s showcase.

“We’re gonna show some pretty cool technology that not only lets first responders see inside the school before they enter the breach the front door but it allows them to communicate with teachers and other safety personal on campus . The major point we’re trying to make is you can communicate with folks inside the school and first responders and have them all be on the same page when they arrive on scene,” said Kyley Ortman, the Customer Solutions Executive.

This happened at the Region 18 Education Service Center, at 2811 La Force Boulevard in Midland.