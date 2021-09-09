School districts in Texas could face consequences for mask mandates

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Governor Greg Abbott recently banned mask mandates but some school districts across Texas still want them in place.

In a statement on Twitter, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addressed three school districts that are facing consequences in regards to mask mandates.

School districts in Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth have mandated masks and ECISD might too.

3 districts rescinded mask-mandates: Trenton, Calvert, & Los Fresnos ISDs. In doing so, they’ll save taxpayer $$ in futile litigation & comply with TX law. More ISDs are still breaking the law. Lawsuits are coming against them THIS WEEK. Rescind now or see you in court! pic.twitter.com/KZBIiDzaYU — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) September 7, 2021

After a recent press conference with ECISD Superintendent Muri, safety is his top priority when deciding to implement a mask mandate.

“As our numbers continue to hover at a pretty high level I want our community as well as all of our students and staff to remain as safe and you possibly can as we navigate through this really difficult time in our community,” says, Superintendent Muri.

We spoke to a parent whose child attends school in Ector County, and he disagrees with the mask mandate.

“I don’t think it’s something they should make everyone do if they don’t want to.” says an Ector County parent

As of now, Governor Abbott’s mask mandate for Texans still stands despite the direction school districts choose to go in regards to implementing a maks mandate.