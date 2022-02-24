PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – This morning several schools in the Basin are delayed or closed because of hazardous road conditions.

We are monitoring school closures and delays this morning, below is a list of both closures and delays in the area.

Delays & Closures

-ECISD will be on a delayed start today. All buses will run two hours later than their normal time.

-Coahoma ISD has canceled school today because of hazardous driving conditions. We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.

– Odessa College will open at 9:30 am, this includes the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans, and Pecos, as well as the Sports Center, the Learning Resources Center, and the Children’s Center.

-Howard College Big Spring and SWCD are closed this morning. All in-person classes are canceled and offices will be closed. Virtual/online classes continue as scheduled.

-Woodson Young Scholars Academy has a delay this morning. The academy will open at 10:00 am this morning.