WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – With just a little more than a week left in the fourth special session, both the Texas Senate and House are in recess.

ESA’s or Education Savings Accounts are still top of mind for Governor Greg Abbott though.

In the past, Governor Abbott has said he’ll call as many special sessions as it takes to get school choice legislation passed but hasn’t mentioned the topic since the house stripped education savings accounts from its education bill Friday.

“On Friday the Texas House voted to remove the ESA provision from HB 1, then afterward sent it back to committee,” said Nathaniel Cuneen, with the American Federation for Children. “So it removed the ESA portion of the bill, then for time being killed seven billion dollars extra for public schools and $4,000 for teacher raises. So none of that is getting passed for the time being.”

Local Superintendent for Big Spring ISD Jay McWilliams calls what the governor is doing a carrot… Saying he is only willing to provide public school funding ‘if’ his stipulation is passed.

“We should be focusing on the lack of overall funding for Texas public schools, we rank in the bottom 10 percent of funding per student, and what we pay teachers annually,” said McWilliams. “I think Governor Abbott realizes all that, he brings up all this about how much money he’s willing to put into education, but he puts a stipulation on it.

He continues that the cost of living is not the same as it was, and he wants teachers and other education staff to make a livable wage.

“I would love to see more money go towards teachers, I know that the basic allotment needs to be increased, it hasn’t been touched since 2019, and we all know how inflation has been. We need more money for our special education department” said McWilliams.

Governor Abbott has suggested sending the issue directly to the voters. And though a fifth special session would likely make school choice a primary issue— it is up for consideration.

“It’s quite possible that this will end up being a major issue in the 2024 election cycle where voter will have their say about the issue. This has happened in other states time and time again and every single time, school choice has won. Parents have shown up for the candidate that supports school choice, and I expect that to continue.” said Cuneen.

Yesterday in an interview, Governor Greg Abbott simply said to stay tuned– when asked about his decision to call for another special session.

The bill’s author & Republican Representative Brad Buckley says the impasse simply comes from a misunderstanding over it being an “Either, or” issue.

“You can support public schools like I do, but also support a parent’s God-given right to be the primary decision maker,” he said in a statement….

Democratic Representative James Talarico, who opposes school vouchers, said, “I think if we want to start over with a clean, school finance bill, I think that would be good for the students, the teachers, and the parents of the state,”.