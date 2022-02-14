WINK, Texas (Nexstar)- Last November, former Wink High School athlete Wade Halterman, 20, was killed in a car crash just outside of Sweetwater. Now his family is hoping to raise money for a scholarship in his honor.

According to a letter from Halterman family, the hope is that each year the Wade Halterman Memorial Scholarship will provide financial help for an athlete in good standing to attend a four-year University, Junior College, or trade school. The family said the scholarship is a way for family and friends left behind to “honor his memory and live out his legacy”.

Nicknamed Golden Boy, Halterman graduated Wink HS in 2019. During his high school years, he was a prolific athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and track. His family said, “Wade would stay late after every football game, basketball game, and track meet for all the little fans who wanted to shake hands, catch a football, dunk, or let them beat him at hurdles.”

Following his death last year, his mother, Courtney Orr said, “If you were a water boy or his quarterback, you had just as much to offer, had just as much to value.”

According to Halterman’s family, the annual scholarship will be handed out each year at the Academics and Athletic Banquet. A selection committee will review applications and select a scholarship recipient each year.

“We pray each applicant takes some trait learned from Wade, directly, or through his legacy, and uses that to better the world…life is so much bigger than the game,” the family said in a letter about the scholarship.

If you would like to help, donations to the scholarship fund can be made directly to the Wade Halterman Memorial Scholarship at WesTex Community Credit Union at 200 E Austin in Kermit. Use account number 0000591500 when making your donation.