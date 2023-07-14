MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a statement given today by Midland ISD, the principal of Scharbauer Elementary has been reassigned to assistant principal.

The statement reads:

“In a concerted effort focused on turning around Scharbauer Elementary, the school’s principal has been reassigned to assistant principal for the 2023-24 school year, and the principal selection process is underway. Through strategic staffing and compensation, job embedded professional learning, progress monitoring, and the System of Great Schools strategy, MISD is dedicated to improving student outcomes and revitalizing Scharbauer Elementary.”

According to Texastribune.org, during the 2021-22 school year, more than 50% of the students at this school were at risk of dropping out. Scharbauer served 636 students last the school year.

As of now, no reason was given as to why the former principal was reassigned. Iris Jimenez is currently labeled as the principal on the school’s website.

We will keep you updated once we receive more information.