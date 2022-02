BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent alert, SMMC will not host its drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 3rd due to expected inclement weather.

This comes as the U.S National Weather Service in Midland advises the public to be cautious on the roads ahead of tomorrow and Thursday as the Permian Basin is expected to see icy road conditions and a possibility of snow.

The SMMC drive-thru testing will resume on February 10th.