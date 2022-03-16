ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Newly released scanner audio is shedding light on the immediate aftermath of a fiery crash that left nine people dead. The accident prompted frantic rescue efforts just moments after impact.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a van owned by the University of the Southwest, out of Hobbs, New Mexico, was carrying students and a coach home from a golf tournament at Midland College. The van was hit head on by a Dodge truck that, for unknown reasons, veered into the wrong lane.

The vehicles caught fire shortly after impact. Head Coach Tyler James and six students were killed in the crash. Two surviving students were taken to Lubbock hospitals in critical condition. Additionally, two people inside the Dodge were also killed. You can read more about those victims here.

Here is part of the audio released to ABC News-

Police Officer: “All units, I got wrecked vehicles on both sides of the highway. Fully engulfed vehicles.”

Dispatch: “…attempted to get the person trapped in the van out. Nobody close to the van at this time. It is too hot.”

Police Officer: “We are going to need two helicopters please.”

Now the National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending a team to Andrews to work alongside DPS to investigate the events that led to the crash. An NTSB spokesperson said the investigation could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months.

“It’s not only looking at what happened, but why it happened, and ways to prevent it from happening in the future,” said NTSB’s Chief of Media Relations Eric Weiss.