TERLINGUA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Study Butte Water Supply Corporation is attempting to prevent a “catastrophic failure of the water system” and is asking residents who are not in dire need of water to voluntarily shut off meters for the next 24 hours.

According to a post by Terlingua Fire and EMS, if water runs out in the system, then it will take 48 hours to fill the tanks to operating level.

The SBWSC says the situation was created by the recent failure of Well 2, the delay in repairs to the well, recent power outages, and increases in usage from the holiday weekend. The corporation stresses that it is not caused by the level of the aquifer.

Residents are being asked to not panic and horde water as this would speed up the potential failure in the system.

Fore any questions or concerns regarding this situation, please contact the SBWSC office