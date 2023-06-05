MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ski Skeller Sports, a much-loved mom-and-pop shop that has been Midland’s go-to retail spot for outdoor and sports enthusiasts since 1969, will be closing its doors. Owners Scott and Gina Ragan said they will be retiring and will move closer to their grandchildren. Doors will close for good after 54 years, on July 8.

Located on the corner of Wadley and Midkiff, Ski Skeller Sports “has been a true Midland staple for anyone seeking equipment and/or gear for an ever-evolving range of outdoor activities. From water sports to snow skiing, camping and beyond, the store boasts an impressive selection of premiere brands, including Salomon, Yeti, The North Face, Patagonia, Obermeyer and many more.”

The family run business has operated in Midland for generations- established by Dick Ragan whose son, Scott, took over in 1997. Scott & Gina are encouraging customers both old and new to come in and say goodbye before the doors close one last time in July.

The store’s going-out-of-business sale will begin June 14.