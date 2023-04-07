ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Each week we’ve been taking you the behind the scenes of a different job in the Permian Basin. This week, we stayed right here in Odessa, as we stepped into the boots, put on the hat, and followed those out there saving lives- Odessa Fire Department firefighters.

ABC Big 2 spent the day with Odessa Fire and Rescue to learn what it’s really like to be a firefighter in the Permian Basin.

You probably hear those sirens at least once a day, but have you thought about what it means to be inside the vehicles, racing to help protect the community? We spoke with two current OFR Firefighters and EMT’s about their experience.

“Mostly to help people,” chuckled firefighter and EMT, Peter Vaniman. “So you get to help a lot of people, you get to see some cool stuff.”

If you’re thinking about becoming a firefighter, just know, it takes a lot of work.

Megan Potts with OFR said it can be a struggle to get started.

“It’s not easy,” she laughed. “I mean, it’s not meant to be easy either, not everybody is going to be good for this job. It’s all fun and games, until it’s time to get serious and when it’s time to get serious, it’s go mode.”

You might be thinking, ‘What’s the upside?’ These crew members said the bonus is getting to work with your second family.

Vaniman added that connection is so important, “If you don’t have that camaraderie, everything kind of falls apart. At the end of the day, you have to be able to rely on each other, just like you would your family,” he smiled. “Sometimes you’re in life and death situations, so you got to know that every body’s there for you, you got to trust them, and just know that they have your best interest at heart.”

Now, a typical morning at the Odessa Fire Department is a lot of prepping for what’s to eventually come, and then waiting for the call to help the community, and helping local law enforcement, such as the Odessa Police Department.

The two departments working hand in hand to protect their fellow Odessans.

“You need to build trust in between the two departments, so if they need us they’ll call us and if we need them we’ll call them,” urged Potts. “We each have our own responsibilities and whenever we call them, they know what they need to do and when they call us, we know what we need to do.”

For some stations it’s hard to find those who are passionate, and will stay. As Potts put it, “It’s not the recruiting, it’s the retention.” But for some at OFR, Potts specifically, there were no doubts.

When asked if she ever had any doubts about her career choice, she laughed, “No! This is where I wanted to be.”

But it’s not always that smooth. For some, they needed time to get used to their situation.

“[Wondering] If I made the right decision and if I could even do it. But, I got through that day, came back the next week and it was a lot easier that second time around, it’s just something you got to get used to,” he suggested.

You may have doubts about joining, and if that’s true for you, these current firefighters recommend getting fully immersed, and starting the best way, the fire academy.

Potts mentioned, “The fire aspect, how vigorous everything is, so going through the Fire Academy is where they can gage, if this is going to be good for them or not.”

That doubt, and maybe even fear could be a reason why it is so hard to recruit, especially in Odessa, so, if that is the case for you, Potts and Vaniman have some advice.

“You got to be determined because there will be a lot of times you think, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this.’ It’s long and it’s tiring, and you get just physically exhausted, but nobody else is going to come, take over for you, so you just got to keep going,” said Vaniman.

Overall, they continued to emphasize, it’s not for every body. But if it is for you, you may be able to find one of the best careers.

“Yeah there is a little negative impact here, just because you deal with so much bad in the world, but like I said, you have a good support system here, you have a good crew, you have a good command staff, so in the end it’s all good,” smiled Potts.

If you are ever interested in becoming a firefighter, reach out to your local station and immerse yourself in the every day aspects, or follow the Fire Academy website to learn more.

For more on training specifically in Odessa, you can head to the Odessa College Fire Technology page.

There is also a citizens course through the City of Odessa, that link can be found on their website. As of now, the dates for this ten week class are still TBD for 2023.