‘Save Our Summer’: Vitalant to host blood drive amid critical need

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Blood supply in the Basin is at a critical low and Vitalant is stepping up to help meet the need.

The Bloodmobile will be out this week in the parking lot in the back of the Midland facility at 4706 N Midkiff.

Anyone wanting to donate may do so from noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday thru Thursday or from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday,

Vitalant will be giving away t-shirts to donors and gift cards will be raffled daily.

A spokesperson with Vitalant says they need all blood types.