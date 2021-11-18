Save money on your energy bill this Thanksgiving

PERMIAN BASIN (NEXSTAR) – Thanksgiving is next week and maybe you’re hosting dinner at your house.

There could be people walking in, out, and around your home constantly.

So, your next energy bill could be a bit higher than normal.

We spoke with a local electrician about what you can do to save some money this holiday season.

According to Michael Rollins, an Electrician for Corey Sly Electrical Service, keeping your home sealed is key to cutting down costs.

“As people come and go during the holidays in your home, the best thing is to make sure that the doors and windows are closed as unless absolutely necessary,” said Rollins.

As you cook up all of the trimmings next week, you might be in better shape if you have newer appliances.

Rollins says if you do not have newer appliances and are in the position to purchase them, then you should consider it.

“As far as the cooktops, the electric cooktops, the induction, are really energy efficient; They’re very fast to heat up any type of food boiling or whatever,” said Rollins. “Of course, we know that our inner our refrigerators are much more energy efficient now sold within the last, you know, five years.”

Rollins also says that if you have a smart thermostat, use it to help regulate the temperature in your home.

Doing so can help cut down usage especially while you are not home.