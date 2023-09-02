ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A crash on Saturday, August 26th at the intersection of N. Redondo and W. University left one person with life-threatening injuries after a pursuit.

According to a post by the City of Odessa and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the man responsible has been identified as 33-year-old Saul Pena. Deputies with ECSO found the vehicle he was driving at the Fireball Game Room on FM 1936 before he put the car in reverse, hitting the rear driver’s corner of a deputy’s patrol unit at a high speed and speeding off.

Following a short pursuit, Pena ran the red light at N. Redondo and W. University, hitting a Buick Envoy. The 26-year-old man in the Buick was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pena has been charged with evading arrest and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. He was released from Ector County Jail after posting bonds totaling $50,000.

The City of Odessa says officers will be out in full force during the Labor Day holiday weekend.