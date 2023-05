BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Due to a staff shortage in the Sanitation Department, delays in trash pickup are expected through the week, according to a release from the City of Big Spring.

Residents are being asked to leave rollouts on regularly scheduled pick-up days but note that pickup might be late or delayed by a day. The sanitation will be running behind, but trash will get picked up, the city says.

If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works office at 432-264-2501.