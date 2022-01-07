ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The Ector County Coliseum traded in its ice rink for several pounds of dirt to welcome stock show and rodeo participants from across the state of Texas for the annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

Ropers, bull-riders, and showmen traveled far and wide to put their best foot forward on day 2 of the Texas-sized event.

Katie Day, a longtime stock show participant and Chair of the Sale of Champions, says that she’s been coming to the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo ever since she was a child.

“Well my family raises cattle for a living uh we’ve been coming to Odessa for the SandHills for generations..it originally started in 1933 and I showed here when I was 8 years old and I don’t think I’ve missed one since–now I’ve got sons and nieces that are showing here themselves,” says Day.

Day 2 of the stock show and rodeo kicks off with the goat show at 8 am and ends with a special rodeo performance at 7:30 pm.

For a list of the full schedule each day leading up to January 15th click here.