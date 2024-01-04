ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is officially underway!

“This is the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo,” said Miss Rodeo Sandhills 2024, Aspen Wash. “This is a super historic rodeo here in West Texas and one of the first of the year for the PRCA. Tonight is opening night, this is where all of the action starts, the guys who are going tonight are setting the pace for the rest of the two weeks.”

The Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off festivities on Thursday, with contestants from all across West Texas and further competing in various stock shows through January 13th.

Rodeo performances will also be a big draw for many crowds this year.

“Oh my goodness, what are we not holding is a better question. We have an amazing live stock show going on in the barns behind us. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we’ll have a PRCA sanctioned rodeo, so you’ll see the best of the cowboys and cowgirls competing for the Sandhills Purse.”

The event runs until January 15th at the Ector County Coliseum. You can find tickets on the website here.