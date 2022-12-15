LUBBOCK, Texas – A day after safety Reggie Pearson announced he would enter the transfer portal, Texas Tech will add another safety to its roster.

San Diego State’s CJ Baskerville announced Wednesday on social media that he’s joining the Red Raiders.

“I’m coming home, Raider Nation,” Baskerville said in a social media post.

The sophomore safety played at Richland High School in North Richland Hills.

Baskerville had 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three passes defended this season for the Aztecs. As a freshman, he played in 14 games and finished with 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and a fumble recovery.