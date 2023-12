PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – William Harold O’Connell, 71, was pronounced deceased at the scene after being struck by a truck Thursday evening.

According to a release by Texas DPS, at about 6:43pm on Thursday, December 7th, a 2017 Ford F-250, operated by Joshua Robert Pass, 41, of Fort Stockton, was travelling southbound on US 285 near mile marker 421. Pass then struck O’Connell, who was in the roadway.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is currently available.