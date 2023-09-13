ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – David A. Bowles will be giving a presentation at the Ector County Library on “Digging Deeper for Your Roots” on Saturday, September 16th.

Bowles’s great grandmother, Elnora Van Cleve, was the first child born in Austin from a pair of pioneer settlers on April 14, 1841.

The library says because of his background, his stories are based on many years of genealogical and historical experience, travelling extensively with his yellow lab, Becka, in his RV.

Bowles is the author of ‘The Westward Sagas’ as well as a member of the Tejas Storytelling Association and the National Storytelling Network.

“Those stories intrigued me because they really happened – and they happened to people that were connected to me. I wanted to know more about my ancestors and developed an early interest in history, the only subject I ever excelled in,” he said.

Bowles will be signing books and giving away a commemorative 1845 Texas map after his talk on Saturday, September 16th at 3pm in the third floor auditorium.