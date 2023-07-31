MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Angelo man killed in a weekend crash in Midland has been identified as 30-year-old Ario Pela Fine, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

Around 4:17 a.m. on July 29, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tom Craddick Highway and County Road 60. Investigators said Fine was driving a Kia Optima northwest on CR 60 when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southwest through the intersection and struck the Kia on the right side.

Troopers said Fine was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash but is said to be “stable”.