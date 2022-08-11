ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For many, school is back in session and this means back-to-school shopping season is in full force.

With inflation on the rise, a Lending Tree survey shows 75% of parents with young kids are stressed about back-to-school shopping.

According to consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch, about three in 10 families plan to take on debt to prepare their kids for the school year.

ABC Big 2 News spoke to Woroch about a few simple ways to save while you shop.

Shop at Home

“Chances are you have leftover supplies from last year that you can use for notebooks. Just rip out the first few pages they used and they have a new notebook they can use for the school year.”

2. Swap supplies and clothing or buy used

“Maybe there are swapping events in your town, call your school. If there isn’t one available organize it with friends and family in your neighborhood. I also recommend going online. Join ‘Buy Nothing’ groups on Facebook. I also like the site Swoondle Society. This is a site where parents can trade their kids clothing.”

3. . For everything else you can’t find for free or used, shop smart by comparing prices, looking for coupons and tracking sales

“You want to use a few price comparison tools that do the work for you. You want to download PriceBlink to your browser. This will automatically show you which retailer is selling a certain item you want online.”

She also says to never underestimate the power of a coupon.

“There are always coupons out there. Don’t assume a sale price is the best price you can get. Make sure you’re looking for coupons. I love CouponCabin.com. This is essentially an online coupon site that organizes coupons by store name or by category. So now you’re kind of bargain hunting even better because you’re shopping at the store that has the best coupon,” said Woroch.

4. Maximize cash back on purchases

“If you have a couple credit cards in your wallet, figure out which one will give you more rewards, whether it’s cash back or points. For shopping at a big box retailer, log into your credit card account and see if there are any bonus cash back offers for certain retailers that may sell school supplies and shop there. You’ll ultimately earn more back by using it strategically. I also would recommend getting a new credit card if you’re planning to spend a lot of money during the back to school season. Getting a new credit card, could help you get a free cash bonus.”

Woroch also says stick to store brand items, buy supplies in bulk and split the purchase with other parents, and finally wait to buy certain items. Fall clothing goes on sale in October so that’s the best time to buy things like denim, sweater and boots.

To hear more tips from Woroch watch the video above.