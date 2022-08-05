MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Jose Gomez III, a man accused of stabbing an Asian American family along with a Sam’s Club employee in March of 2020, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty in federal court on three counts of committing a hate crime. Investigators said Gomez attacked the young family- who he had never met, because he believed they were from China and were infecting people with coronavirus.

Gomez reportedly used a knife he found in the store and stabbed a young father after punching him in the face. He then stabbed a then 6-year-old child in the face and then stabbed an employee who was trying to help. He reportedly said he stabbed the employee because he wanted to “kill” the child and felt the employee was interfering. His attack ended when an off-duty Border Patrol agent stepped in and stopped Gomez from doing further harm. While being held down on the ground, Gomez was said to have yelled at the family, “Get out of America!”

With the federal case behind him, Gomez is still facing additional charges filed by the state. Midland District Attorney Laura Nodolf said Gomez was indicted on three counts of Attempted Capital Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault in connection with the Sam’s Club attack. He is also facing two counts of Assault of a Public Servant. Those charges were not dismissed pursuant to his plea in federal court.

Gomez will now be returned to the Midland County Detention Center where he will remain until he heads back to court to face the additional charges.