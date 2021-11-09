Samantha’s Home Makeover!

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Recently, I’ve done a bunch of stories on home decor and ways to spruce up your space. So, I thought I’d take the tips I’ve learned along the way to give my living room a much needed makeover.

It only took me about three hours to completely transform the space. I didn’t even buy new furniture! All I needed was a few decorations to bring new life into my apartment.

Here are a five of my biggest takeaways from this process:

Get house plants to liven up the room!

Adding plants to the space (real or fake) will help add color to your room and give it a more relaxed feel. Especially in west Texas, where it can be very dry, it’s nice to have greenery to enjoy at home.

Before

After

Make your coffee table decor functional

Your coffee table shouldn’t just be a giant, empty space to throw your remote or eat on. It’s easy to make your coffee table stylish AND functional. Add a pretty tray to fill up space. There, you can store your remote and coasters. Coasters are another great addition that can be decorative and functional! You can also throw a candle, some flowers, or pots on the table for further embellishment.

Before

After

Get rid of eye sores on your wall

If you’re looking for an easy way to modernize your home, get rid of loud, chunky pieces of art. Go for a more neutral look or one that blends in with the rest of your space.

Before

After

Add white to brighten up & modernize old furniture

White decor & accessories will automatically make your space more modern. It also helps bring life into furniture that is old and dinghy. Also, when decorating a couch, pillows and a throw are both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

Before

After

Add an area rug to bring the space together

Feel like all your furniture is just floating on the floor? Bring all your pieces together by simply connecting them with an area rug!

Before

After

Watch the video above for the full redecorating process and final result! Are you looking for more ways to refresh your space? Click here.