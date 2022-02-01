ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Salvation Army of Odessa has announced it plans to open its emergency shelter Wednesday as colder weather begins to move into the Basin.

The shelter will be open Wednesday and Thursday night as long as the temperature remains below 34 degrees. Salvation Army Major Luis Melendez said anyone experiencing homelessness or without power is welcome to stay.

“You’ll have a warm place to sleep, a warm shower and a meal,” Melendez said.

A dinner meal will be served each day from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and breakfast will be provided the following morning. At 6:30 p.m., volunteers will begin the intake process, which will close at 9:00. Melendez said no one will be allowed inside past 9:00 p.m. Those seeking shelter are asked to bring an ID, but exceptions will be made for those without an ID on a case by case basis.

Shelter seekers will need to fill out an application prior to their stay and will be screened for a fever and alcohol consumption prior to admittance. Additionally, masks will be required.

The shelter is located at 811 E 10th Street.