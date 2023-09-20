MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Salvation Army will be hosting their second resource fair of 2023 on Thursday. With more than 35 area non-profit organizations participating, answering questions, and providing information about the wide variety of service and programs available in Midland.

“The Salvation Army has served in Midland since 1956 and has always worked closely with partner agencies in the community to help those in need,” said Captain Robert Coriston. “We understand it is not always easy to identify and navigate the various assistance programs available, especially when dealing with multiple agencies. We hope that this resource fair and the ongoing collaboration between The Salvation Army and our service partners will help community members in need find the resources and assistance to help them most and improve their situation.”

Agencies that will be attending include West Texas Opportunities, Texas Veterans Commission, Senior Life Midland, Workforce Solutions, Visiting Angels, 211, Skillpoint Alliance, Familia Dental, and many more. Free flu shots will also be offered during the event by Midland Health Services.

“The Salvation Army is just one piece of the puzzle that can help someone experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. We help willing and motivated individuals get their birth certificate and ID, provide a safe, warm bed and daily meals, identify job training and employment opportunities, and ultimately make the transition to permanent housing solutions,” said Coriston. “The Salvation Army can’t do that alone and we are so grateful to work in such a caring community, alongside so many wonderful organizations who help provide practical and holistic care to those we serve.”

The resource fair will be on Thursday, September 21st from 10am to 2pm at 600 E. Wall Street. The event is open to the community and lunch will be provided between 12 and 12:45pm.

For more information about the resource fair or The Salvation Army in Midland, you can visit their website, Facebook page, or call 432-683-3614.