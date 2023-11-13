MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Salvation Army has been working to plan Christmas programs for several months now but are in need of volunteers to help make sure men, women, and children in need throughout the community can experience the joys of Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Midland and Odessa are looking for volunteers for their Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program.

“Come spend some time volunteering and make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless individuals this holiday season,” says Captain Justin Vincent of The Salvation Army. “We have volunteer opportunities tailored just for you, whether you can spare an hour, a morning, or a full day, and come as an individual, family, or group.”

Every dollar donated in the Red Kettle supports The Salvation Army’s social services program throughout the year here in Odessa and Midland.

You can volunteer to be a bell ringer for the Red Kettle by visiting the Register to Ring website and following the prompts to sign up for the location and shift of your choice, or by contacting Captain Justin Vincent at (432) 332-0738 or Justin.Vincent@uss.salvationarmy.org for Odessa or Captain Robert Coriston at 432-683-3614 or Robert.Coriston@uss.salvationarmy.org for Midland.

The Salvation Army will also be providing gifts for 600 local children through the Angel Tree program.

Volunteer activities include working at adoption locations, sorting gifts, and participating in the gift distribution day for registered families. Additionally, churches and businesses can host an Angel Tree, bringing joy and holiday cheer to children in the community.

You can volunteer by contacting Captain Stephanie Vincent at (432) 332-0738 or Stephanie.Vincent@uss.salvationarmy.org for Odessa or Captain Kristin Coriston at 432-683-3614 or Kristin.Coriston@uss.salvationarmy.org for Midland.

Volunteers can register through December 18th in Odessa and December 19th in Midland.