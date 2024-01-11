ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As Texas prepares for the cold weather, The Salvation Army of Odessa says it’s working to help those experiencing homelessness by providing a warm, safe place to get out of the cold during the day and the night.

The Salvation Army provides a variety of emergency services, food, and shelter for men, women, and families throughout the year. With temperatures dropping, The organization is planning to provide extra overnight beds for those experiencing homelessness.

“It is inevitable that more people will come to us for assistance this week, especially seeking overnight shelter from the bitter cold,” said Captain Justin Vincent, with The Salvation Army in Odessa. “We make an additional 20 emergency beds available in our shelter during inclement weather, on top of the 35 beds available year-round. We will do our best to make sure everyone has a warm, safe place to sleep, and no-one is left outside exposed to the freezing winter weather. We currently have 40 people staying in our shelter, including men, women, and families.”

Additionally, The Salvation Army will be opening its building as a warming shelter during the day, as temperatures drop below 42 degrees. The warming station will be open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm.

“We’ll be opening our doors as a warming station so that people can come in off the streets and warm up a little before going about their day,” said Vincent. “They don’t need to register to stay the night and there is no charge for any services. We just want those in need to be safe during this cold snap and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”

“As temperatures drop, we recognize the critical need for our services, particularly for our most vulnerable neighbors facing real, life-threatening challenges,” said Vincent. “Because The Salvation Army is embedded in the communities where it serves, teams are already on the ground and can respond immediately when a disaster strikes, or weather suddenly turns. As the cold sets in, The Salvation Army will continue to keep hope alive and meet immediate and long-term community needs, not just during this winter, but year-round.”

You can learn more about The Salvation Army of Odessa online or by visiting the location at 810 E. 11th Street.