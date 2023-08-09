MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – While trying to stay cool in the heat, many are seeing a rise in their electricity bills.

“We do two major grants that we provide assistance with. The first is TXU where customers can reach out to us at our office, and we provide electrical assistance with overdue bills, or things like that for people who are getting their lights turned off, or anything like that we can help with that,” Cpt. Justin Vincent said, from the Salvation Army.

If you need assistance with your electricity bills, call your local Salvation Army. The Cooling Center is also available, open on weekdays.