MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Salvation Army in Midland will be hosting Back-to-School Shoe Shop Day at Shoe Carnival on Tuesday.

Funded by the Abell-Hanger Foundation, MISD children will have the opportunity to select brand new shoes for the beginning of the school year.

MISD families completed program registration in mid-July, according to a release from The Salvation Army.

The Back-to-School Shoe Shop Day will be at 2611 Loop 250 Frontage Road on Tuesday, July 25th from 8:30am to 1pm.