MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With fewer people carrying cash, The Salvation Army is making it easier than ever for donors to give back during the Christmas season and is now accepting donations at Red Kettles via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and more. In addition to the traditional red kettles and the familiar ringing bell, The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make digital donations.

“We’re hoping that the ability to donate through Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even easier for donors to help The Salvation Army this year. We’ve also added PayPal and Venmo,” said Captain Robert Coriston of The Salvation Army. “As fewer people carry cash, this is a simple and convenient way to give, especially for our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days.”

Another touchless way to donate this year is through Text-to-Give.

“We’re asking people to text KETTLE to 91999, enter the donation amount, and you’re done. It’s as easy as that!” said Coriston. “You can even give on Amazon Alexa this year by saying “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army.”

Now in its 132nd year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars nationwide to provide year-round shelter for the homeless, meals for the hungry, financial assistance to families struggling to pay their bills, after school and summer camp programs for kids, disaster relief, and many other services to America’s most vulnerable populations.

“Lastly, we encourage everyone to consider setting up their very own online red kettle,” said Coriston. “We’re excited about this new opportunity for our supporters to set up their very own virtual Salvation Army red kettle, either as an individual or as part of a team. Spread the word on social media and challenge your friends, family members, or coworkers to donate and help reach your fundraising goal. Please go to our website and select “Set Up Your Virtual Kettle” and begin ringing your virtual bell.”

You can sign up to fundraise here.