TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Shoppers and retailers across Texas are getting ready for the state’s annual sales tax holiday set for August 5-7. It’s a way for shoppers to save money on clothes and school supplies- all in time for the start of a new school year.

For three days, the state will waive the sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

“Most Texans won’t hear the back-to-school bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from book bags to ballpoint pens,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

You can find a full list of tax-exempt items here.