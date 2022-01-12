MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The H.O.R.S.E Center in Midland offers a holistic approach to healing people who suffer from, mental, physical, or emotional trauma.

H.O.R.S.E stands for two things: Helping Our Riders Succeed in Education and Helping Oneself be Resilient finding Serenity and Empowerment.

A 501(c)(3) created in 2003 by Jodie Rose and Catherine Porter, the H.OR.S.E Center is a facility that provides a wide range of equine therapy services.

“We provide anything from adaptive riding to equine-assisted learning and equine-assisted psychotherapy,” says Rusell Porter, H.O.R.S.E Center volunteer coordinator.

Therapy sessions offered at the H.O.R.S.E Center are concentrated on improving the mental health of participants and their behavioral issues.

“Within that category, we work with at-risk youth, veterans, first-responders, and individuals that have suffered an experience in life,” says Porter.

Team members, we spoke to say that many of the participants are hesitant at first when working with the horses, but sooner than later they warm up to the gentle giants. Experts say that horses are proven to help others manage their emotions and improve social skills.

The H.O.R.S.E Center is open to the public by appointment only but every Wednesday from 6-9 pm the facility welcomes veterans and first-responders to embark on a 3-hour session free of charge in partnership with H.E.A.R.T of the Permian Basin.

For information visit ABOUT US | H.O.R.S.E. (helpingourriders.com)