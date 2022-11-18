MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 28-year-old San Antonio man was found guilty today of Murder in the 2021 death of a Midland combat veteran who once served as a combat translator in Afghanistan. Armando Gonzales, Jr. has been sentenced to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Around 2:30 a.m. on January 24, 2021, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of a crash at West County Road 140 and South County Road 1200 after Gonzales disregarded a stop sign and drove through an intersection where he lost of his car and crashed into a dumpster and a fence. Michelle Gomez, 28, a back seat passenger in the car, was killed instantly, according to testimony.

Investigators said Gonzales, who had been convicted of Driving While Intoxicated twice in 2017 and was found with a blood alcohol content of .146 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Texas is .08. He was also traveling 97 miles an hour, according to vehicle date.

Originally charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, the offense was increased because of his previous convictions.