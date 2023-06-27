CULVER CITY, California (KMID/KPEJ)- Sony Pictures Television announced today that Ryan Seacrest has signed a multi-year agreement to host daily syndicated game show, Wheel of Fortune, beginning in 2024. Seacrest will take over the role from longtime host, Pat Sajak, upon his retirement from the show at the end of next season. In addition to serving as host, Seacrest will also serve as a consulting producer on the show.

The syndicated program reaches more than 20 million unique viewers on average each week, the largest weekly television audience across syndication, broadcast, and streaming, and more than 9 million nightly viewers.

Seacrest has hosted and produced multiple award-winning television and radio programs, including American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, for which he earned an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, and morning radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios at Sony Pictures said, “We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”

Seacrest said, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television said, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pat and Vanna for many years, witnessing their effortless ability to bring joy and humor to Wheel of Fortune for decades! Pat has been an incredible host and helped build the show into the success it is today. While Ryan has some big shoes to fill, I’m confident he will connect with our loyal fanbase and excite a whole new audience as we expand upon the show’s great legacy. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”