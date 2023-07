ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue and South Ector Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on W. Conestoga Lane on Wednesday, July 19th at around 5:45pm.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, upon arrival, firefighters found a 5th wheel RV and a SUV on fire. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

One person was transported to the hospital.