ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in West Odessa Wednesday night.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, at about 11:20pm, OFR responded to a structure fire at 3586 N. Greenlee Avenue, where crews found a fifth-wheel RV and the surrounding in flames.

The West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department also responded with a tanker. The City says no injuries were reported.