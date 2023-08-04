ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on W. Vermont early Friday morning.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, once firefighters arrived, the RV was found to be fully engulfed by the flames.

The City says OFR was able to knock the fire down quickly and without injuries.

The City of Odessa would also like to remind the public of a few fire safety tips: