ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on W. Vermont early Friday morning.
According to a post by the City of Odessa, once firefighters arrived, the RV was found to be fully engulfed by the flames.
The City says OFR was able to knock the fire down quickly and without injuries.
The City of Odessa would also like to remind the public of a few fire safety tips:
- Install smoke alarms throughout house, including sleeping areas
- Create a fire escape plan with your family
- Keep flammable materials away from heat sources and open flames
- Never leave cooking food or candles unattended
- Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it
- Teach children about fire safety
- Stay informed about potential fire hazards and how to respond in the case of an emergency