ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- When Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February of 2022, Medical Center Hospital’s Intensive Care Director Dr. Nick Azarov was shocked that the “unthinkable” had happened in his home country. Now, more than a year in, the conflict has taken the life of someone he loves.

Dr. Azarov was raised in Ukraine but left in 1996 to pursue his education. He moved to West Texas in 2007, but many of his loved ones, including his parents, sibling, and niece and nephew stayed behind. For more than a year, his family has faced uncertainty. When the war first erupted, he said he watched national news daily to keep tabs on what was happening far away.

“News. CNN. Every single channel. Nobody believed, no Ukranian ever believed…nobody could think about the unthinkable, that Putin would invade. It was nonsense. However, all of a sudden, bombs started falling, the missiles started flying…and sirens, air raids, very loud explosions…windows shattering, dogs were barking…people running for their lives,” he described what his country went through in those early days.

At first, Russian troops concentrated on military targets, but after meeting a stiff resistance from Ukranian troops, Dr. Azarov said Russian soldiers started blanketing “everything”. His niece and her child escaped Ukraine to take asylum in another country as her city was “mercilessly burned”. However, his parents, his sister, and his nephew stayed behind.

“They said it’s all in God’s hands,” Dr. Azarov explained. “When they said it was time to evacuate, they (his dad) said no…’We’re eighty years old, where are we going to go? Who will care for the animals?’ My sister is taking care of them now,” he said.

The family took refuge in a food cellar. Dr. Azarov’s sister, a teacher, kept teaching online. And life, as it were, continued- for everyone but Artem, the doctor’s nephew.

Dr. Azarov’s sister, mother, and father

“A gentle giant that didn’t know how to raise his voice…didn’t know how to say no. A big, fluffy teddy bear,” Dr. Azarov described his nephew.

Artem was an accomplished artist, his work, though damaged from the war, hangs in museums in Ukraine even today. You’ll find a few examples of his work below, including a piece that seemed to foreshadow things to come.

“Talent from God…it was not acquired, it was given,” the doctor said. “He just picked up a pencil and just drew, it was incredible. He was one of the most gifted students, according to his teachers.”

But the Russian invasion changed everything for Artem.

“He had the biggest heart, not just for people but for his country. For his city.”

It was that love of country that prompted Artem to put down his pencils and paintbrush and pick up a firearm. He volunteered to serve with a group of untrained fighters known as Freikorps.

“There is a very long history that precedes (this war)…the Freikorps. The reason they are famous is they were fighting for their freedom from the Soviet Union as their own self-governed entity. They were bound by the idea of justice and independence that can only be won by fighting and a strong will. By 2014, the Crimea invasion by Putin occurred and it further reinforced the numbers of these young men in the corps…to prepare for something that no one else thought would happen- nobody, including myself, ever believed this would happen. However, they somehow knew this was coming.”

Dr. Azarov said the battalion is comprised of young men between the ages of 17 to 25 with little to no military training.

“They were given weapons, bullets, and body armor two or three days before the start of the war and then they were embedded with regular troops,” he explained. “They were like a shield used to protect the country in the beginning. My nephew didn’t tell anyone he was going to join the fight. He just sent selfies in uniform and said he was very hungry and very cold.”

Sadly, Artem, like many others, did not survive- he was only 26. And, while Dr. Azarov cannot do anything to bring these soldiers back, he wants to help. From so far away, he said the best way he can do so is by raising funds.

“These fighters won’t receive benefits like a regular soldier. There are thousands of regular troops with missing limbs. There are thousands of people that will get support from the government for things like healthcare,” he said.

There are also thousands of these volunteers who have been wounded or killed in action.

“The volunteers, the people who did the same job, who stood together…the government, unfortunately did not extend those benefits to the militia. Many have died, their families lost their providers and are left with nothing,” Dr. Azarov said.

With help from many generous healthcare providers at the local hospitals, Dr. Azarov is trying to raise funds for this group of fighters and their families.

“If somebody is hungry, if they need medical care…one fighter lost his leg above the knee and will need a prosthetic limb that can cost thousands of dollars. Without military benefits, it will be impossible for him to get it. The organization (Freikorps) doesn’t forget its people. They come to the families, they honor the fallen, and they help those in need,” Dr. Azarov said.

Now, the doctor is asking West Texans wanting to help, to contribute. You’ll find a link to a fundraiser here.

“This will help them keep fighting and will help provide for their basic needs.”

The raging, and seemingly unending, conflict has become very personal for the doctor who has helped save countless lives across the Basin. Losing loved ones, seeing his home- the place that raised him- blown apart, has taken its toll.

“A sense of guilt,” the soft-spoken doctor said through tears. “Anger.”

But that doesn’t mean he’s given up hope for the place he once called home.

“Get this war over. Stop the senseless killing of children…of innocents.”

When asked what he would do should the war end, Dr. Azarov replied, “Get on a plane and get to the city. I need to see the city. I need to see the survivors. I need to see those people who put their lives on the line. I need to pray for the fallen, including my nephew.”

When asked what additional message he wanted to convey, Dr. Azarov was very clear.

“A picture is worth a thousand words. I would really appreciate if you would show the world unfiltered pictures of what this war looks like. Of what’s been done to innocents for no reason. For no reason.”

And so, we will: